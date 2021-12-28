Elon Musk complained to the UN

Users of the social network Weibo criticized Elon Musk after the Chinese authorities filed a complaint with the UN against the company Starlink, which is owned by a businessman.

Chinese citizens have criticized the space ambitions of the billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk on the Internet. This happened after Beijing complained to the UN about the entrepreneur. The fact is that earlier the Chinese space station had to evade in order to avoid collisions with Starlink satellites.

According to a document submitted by China earlier this month to the UN space agency, the satellites of Starlink Internet Services, a division of the aerospace company Musk SpaceX, have “closely met” the Chinese space station twice on July 1 and October 21. “For security reasons, the China Space Station has implemented preventive collision avoidance controls,” reads a document posted on the website of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. Complaints have not yet been independently verified.

In a post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo microblogging platform, one user said on Monday that the Starlink satellites were “just a pile of space junk,” while another called them “American space war weapons.” With about 30,000 satellites and other debris orbiting the planet, scientists have been urging governments to share data for several years to reduce the risk of catastrophic space collisions. SpaceX alone has deployed about 1,900 satellites to service its Starlink broadband network and plans to launch thousands more. “The entire human race will pay for Starlink’s business,” notes user VChen Haiying on Weibo.

NASA canceled spacewalk earlier in November, citing the risks of space debris. China began construction on the space station in April with the launch of Tianhe, the largest of the three modules. The station is expected to be ready by the end of 2022.