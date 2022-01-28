Elon Musk criticized Biden for his words about electric cars

According to the entrepreneur, the U.S. president holds the American society for fools.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for his comment on the country’s transition to electric vehicles.

In a message on his official Twitter account, the head of the White House mentioned the contribution of auto giants General Motors and Ford to the production of electric vehicles, while Tesla, founded by Musk, which is one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles, was bypassed.

“Biden takes American society for fools,” Musk wrote on Twitter in response to a comment from one of the users with the attached post of the president.

Tesla was founded by Musk in 2003. Its headquarters are located in Palo Alto, California. At first, the company specialized exclusively in the production of electric vehicles, but later it also began to create solar panels and other energy storage systems.