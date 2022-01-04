Elon Musk’s fortune increased by $32 billion in a day

It exceeded $304 billion.

The fortune of American entrepreneur Elon Musk increased by $32.6 billion to $304.2 billion during the day as a result of a significant increase in the shares of his company Tesla. This is evidenced by the data of the Forbes billionaires rating, which is conducted in real time.

As a result, Musk again became a man with a fortune of more than $ 300 billion. In November 2021, he already achieved such a result – for the first time in history. Before the rise in Tesla shares on Monday, Musk was already the richest man on the planet, but now he has widened the gap with his closest rival, who remains the CEO of the French LVMH group of companies (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) Bernard Arnault with a fortune of $ 200.6 billion.

Tesla shares rose on Monday – the first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange this year – by 13.53% to $1,199.78 per share amid the announcement on Sunday of a record increase in the supply of electric vehicles by the end of 2021. The company sent 936,172 electric vehicles to customers, which is 87% more than in 2020.