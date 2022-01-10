Engineers come up with a renewable energy storage system at the bottom of the sea

Ocean Grazer has developed a new design for the Ocean Battery energy storage system. Its peculiarity is that it operates as a hydroelectric power plant at the bottom of the sea.

Dutch startup Ocean Grazer has developed the Ocean Battery system. It is designed to be installed on the seabed next to offshore renewable energy generators such as wind turbines, floating solar farms, systems that use tidal and wave energy. Ocean Battery is made up of three components that together function on the same principle as a hydroelectric power plant. The project won the Best Innovation award at CES 2022.

There is a concrete reservoir on the seabed that holds up to 20 million liters of fresh water, which is stored under low pressure. A system of pumps and turbines connects it to a flexible bubble on the seabed. Excess electricity from renewable sources can be used to pump from one container to another. When energy is needed, the bubble is released and, under the pressure of the seawater above it, squeezes the water back into the reservoir. Turbines rotate along the way to generate electricity, which is fed into the grid.

The very concept of Ocean Battery’s underwater energy storage is similar to a hydraulic accumulator in which renewable energy is used to pump water into a reservoir. Ocean Grazer claims system efficiency ranges from 70% to 80% and runs indefinitely for over 20 years. The system can also be scaled, with the capacity of each specific tank being 10 MWh. If more power is needed quickly, additional pumping and turbine units can be added.