Epic Games can get the Tomb Raider Trilogy for free

The distribution of New Year’s gifts from EGS is coming to an end. Their latest presentation was the Tomb Raider trilogy. The store has returned to its usual 1 game / week schedule, so the trilogy will be distributed until January 6, inclusive.

2013 saw the debut of the relaunched Tomb Raider series. In the first part of the trilogy, young Lara Croft goes on an expedition, but after a shipwreck she finds herself on the mysterious island of Yamatai. She has to solve the mystery of this place and save her best friend from the clutches of death.

The game is given away as part of a GOTY edition containing the Tomb of the Lost Adventurer app, six single-player Lara costumes and several additional multiplayer characters.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is the second part of the relaunched Tomb Raider series. In the sequel, Lara Croft will travel to Siberia in search of the city of Kitezh, known as the Russian Atlantis. On the way, the Trinity organization begins to hunt for her – she also needs to find out where there is a source of eternal youth.

The publication is dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of the franchise, so it includes the base game, all add-ons, new modes and costumes for the heroine.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the last game in the trilogy, in which Lara Croft will visit South America and the Mexican island of Cozumel. The heroine intends to stop the end of the world, predicted by the Maya.

The third installment in the series can be picked up in the Definitive Edition. It added the main game, all seven expansion packs with tombs, weapons, costumes and downloadable skills.

The ratings for the games in the trilogy are as follows:

Tomb Raider: 85 points on OpenCritic, 96% on Steam

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 87 press points, 93% of Steam users

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: 80 points on OpenCritic, 85% on Steam