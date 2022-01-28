Erdogan offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

The Turkish leader noted the need for dialogue between the parties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be an “unwise act.”

“I hope that Russia will not commit an armed attack and will not occupy Ukraine. Such a step would be an unwise act for Russia and the region,” Erdogan said in an interview with NTV.

“We need a dialogue that will allow us to listen to Russia and eliminate its reasonable security concerns,” he added.

In an interview, Erdogan said that he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Turkey to hold a diplomatic session with Ukraine and try to find a way to peace.

According to the Turkish leader, he expects a response from Moscow to his proposal.

Erdogan noted that it is necessary to hold a comprehensive discussion to discuss the security problems voiced by Russia, as well as to clarify why some of Moscow’s demands are not reasonable.