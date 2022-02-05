Erdogan said that he was infected with Omicron, a strain of coronavirus

The Turkish President noted that “the disease is easily tolerated.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he and his wife have contracted coronavirus.

“Today, my wife and I passed the COVID-19 test after the first symptoms were detected. It turned out to be positive. We found out that this is a variant of Omicron. The disease is easily tolerated,” the Turkish leader wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday. Erdogan noted that he and his wife “continue to perform their duties and work from home.”

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the coronavirus does not prevent Erdogan from working, as the disease is mild. “At a time when the Omicron strain is spreading rapidly, the COVID-19 test of our president and his precious wife Emine Erdogan turned out to be positive. Their condition is good enough not to interfere with their work,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, social media users, including politicians, wish a speedy recovery to Erdogan and his wife. Among them is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as some opposition Turkish politicians who often criticize the country’s leader.

In 2021, the Turkish President underwent a vaccination course with a Chinese drug from Sinopharm coronavirus.

On February 3, Erdogan paid a visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with President Vladimir Zelensky. His wife was in Kiev with him.