Europe has found an unexpected “alternative” to Russian gas

BY Ivan Maltsev
34 Views
Europe has found an unexpected alternative to Russian gas

Canberra is ready to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe with a reduction in Russian fuel supplies, Australian Minister of Resources and Water Keith Pitt said. His words are quoted by The Australian newspaper.

“Australian LNG is a reliable partner, <…> several major projects are under development that will provide the country with the opportunity to meet the growing global demand,” he says.

Earlier, the United States announced plans to find alternative sources of natural gas for Europe in case of termination of Russian transit through Ukraine.

According to Vladimir Putin, the shortage of energy in the European market was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not delivered to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send