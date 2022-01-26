Canberra is ready to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe with a reduction in Russian fuel supplies, Australian Minister of Resources and Water Keith Pitt said. His words are quoted by The Australian newspaper.

“Australian LNG is a reliable partner, <…> several major projects are under development that will provide the country with the opportunity to meet the growing global demand,” he says.

Earlier, the United States announced plans to find alternative sources of natural gas for Europe in case of termination of Russian transit through Ukraine.

According to Vladimir Putin, the shortage of energy in the European market was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not delivered to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters.