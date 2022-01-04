Excavations have shown that the Vikings who lived 2,000 years ago knew how to work with iron

During excavations in northern Sweden, archaeologists discovered stoves and fireplaces for metalworking. According to scientists, hunter-gatherers practiced iron processing at the same advanced level as in agricultural societies in the south of the planet.

According to archaeologist Karina Bennerhag, the mobile lifestyle did not prevent the Vikings living in or near the Arctic Circle from organizing the production of iron and making high-quality metal objects.

“Ancient hunter-gatherers probably produced more iron and were more socially organized and sedentary than we previously thought,” said archaeologist Christina Sederholm.

Many researchers viewed iron processing as an invention of large agricultural societies in Southwest Asia over 3,000 years ago. From there, this technology was thought to have spread around the world, and eventually made its way to northern Scandinavia and other arctic regions between 700 and 1600 AD. But in recent years, this theory has been challenged, as there is growing evidence that ancient technologies, including metallurgy, were adopted relatively early by small societies.

“This study is particularly informative because iron processing is considered more challenging in metallurgy than copper or gold,” explained archaeologist Marcos Martinon-Torres.

Archaeologists have discovered a rectangular iron-smelting furnace, consisting of a frame of stone slabs with one side open. According to the researchers, the holes in the furnace frame served as air intakes to blow the burning coal inside with bellows mounted on flat stones. Radiocarbon dating of the remains of the furnaces indicates that iron production took place approximately between 200 and 50 BC.

According to the researchers, metal objects found at hunter-gatherer sites in northwestern Russia about 2,300 years ago were made using the same sculpting technique and decorative style. Knives and other metal objects found in excavations consisted of two or more layers that were welded together and, in some cases, heated for strength.