ExoMars sent an unusual picture from Mars: a crater with ice is visible in the photo

BY Alexandr Ivanov
The camera on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter took an unusual photo of space. The picture is published by the website of the European Space Agency.

Trace Gas Orbiter – “Orbiter for the study of small components of the atmosphere” – a spacecraft that studies the atmosphere of Mars from the orbit of an artificial satellite. It was created as part of the ExoMars program, and its main task is to search for traces on Mars, in the past and present. He recently sent in an unusual photo from the Red Planet. The photo shows the contrasting colors of bright white water ice against the rusty red Martian soil.

Trace Gas Orbiter took an unusual image on July 5, 2021 in the northern polar region of Mars in the Great Northern Plain. This is the largest lowland on the planet. It is located in the northern latitudes of Mars and surrounds the northern polar region. The photo shows a crater 4 km wide, which is partially filled with water ice. The dark material, clearly visible at its edges, is composed of volcanic materials such as basalt.

Much of the surrounding area is ice-free but has been shaped by ongoing aeolian processes. The streaks in the lower right corner of the image are formed by the wind, which has removed the brighter iron oxide dust from the surface.

TGO arrived on Mars in 2016 and began its full science mission two years later. The spacecraft not only captures breathtaking images, but it also finds the planet’s atmospheric gases and maps the surface of Mars in water.

