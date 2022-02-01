Families of U.S. government employees to leave Belarus

BY Ivan Maltsev
This is stated in the message of the Department of State.

The Department of State has ordered family members of U.S. government employees to leave Belarus.

This is due “to Russia’s unusual and disturbing military activity near the border with Ukraine,” the U.S. Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine urged American citizens in the country to think about leaving, warning that the situation in the country “remains unpredictable due to the increased threat of military action from Russia.”

According to the U.S. government, 6,600 American citizens live in Ukraine. This was stated during the briefing by the representative of the Department of State, Ned Price.

According to October estimates, there may be another 16,000 US citizens in Ukraine, but now their number is probably much smaller, given warnings about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ned Price added.

