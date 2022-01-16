Famous tennis player Novak Djokovic will be deported from Australia

The Federal Court of Australia rejected on Sunday the appeal of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who challenged the decision of the authorities to re-cancel his visa and deportation. This was announced by Judge James Allsop at the meeting, which was broadcast in real time.

In accordance with the court’s decision, the athlete will have to leave the country in the near future. According to the legislation, Djokovic will not be able to apply for an Australian visa for three years.

The decision of the panel of judges of the Federal Court, which recognized the actions of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke, who repeatedly canceled the visa of the Serbian tennis player, was adopted unanimously. “The task of this court was to assess the legality, validity and rationality of the decision taken by Minister Alex Hawke. Novak Djokovic’s lawyers could not prove that this is not the case,” Allsop said, noting that the full text of the verdict with a list of grounds for its adoption will be published in a few days.

Djokovic said he was disappointed by the court’s decision, but would treat it with respect and cooperate with the Australian authorities. “I am extremely disappointed with the court’s decision rejecting the application for reconsideration of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, and this means that I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open. I respect the court’s decision and will cooperate with the authorities in connection with my departure from the country,” Djokovic said in a statement published in the Australian newspaper The Age. He noted that he feels very tired from the events of recent days and, above all, intends to relax with his family.

The Serbian tennis player invited his fans to focus on the game and the tournament and wished the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best at the championship.

World number one Novak Djokovic, who flew to Australia to participate in the Grand Slam tournament, was detained at Melbourne Airport on January 5 due to the fact that he could not provide the border service staff with documents on medical exemption from vaccination against coronavirus. After the proceedings, the athlete’s visa was canceled, and he himself was warned about the need to leave the country.

Djokovic appealed to the Federal Court of Australia, challenging the legality of the decision of the border service, and won the case. On January 14, the Australian authorities decided to revoke the tennis player’s visa again and deport him from the country. Lawyers representing the athlete received an injunction against the immediate deportation of the Serb and filed a new appeal, trying to overturn the decision of the Minister of Immigration, who canceled the visa. On Friday, the Federal District Court in Melbourne accepted the appeal for consideration, but referred the case to a higher court.