Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found their secret social media accounts.

True fans of the royal family are purposeful, attentive and sometimes very annoying people. Fans, like real detectives, study the biography of representatives of the British crown, as well as search for information on the Internet and social networks. However, it is known that members of the royal family are not allowed to create personal accounts; however, even exceptions can be found from this rule. As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussex recently spoke out against misinformation in the media and the Internet, which is why they announced their rejection of social networks. But, as it turned out, the public did not believe the couple and continued to search for information about the dukes. Surprisingly, fans still managed to find Meghan and Harry’s secret accounts on Soundcloud.

Recall that Soundcloud is an open audio platform that offers releases from new artists from around the world. In addition, in addition to music, the program offers functions and tools for podcasters and DJs, which is very important for Sussex. Of course, so far Meghan and Harry have not commented on the news about their official accounts in this application. However, there is no doubt that these profiles belong to the dukes. By the way, Megan’s account is called “BOGART AND GUY”, and as we know – that’s the name of the Duchess’s favorite dogs. As the main profile photo, the user set a picture with a funny monkey. And for the wallpaper of the account, they chose an image with a juicy California sunset, many assumed that this was a reference to cozy evenings in Montecito — the birthplace of Meghan Markle. After analyzing the page, it can be understood that the Duchess liked the singles of the British electro duo Disclosure, Etta James, Joni Mitchell and a remix called “Bonnie and Clyde”. However, this account has not been updated for five years, given that Meghan and Harry got married in 2016, most likely, the Duchess abandoned the profile in order not to attract too much press attention.

Fans also noticed that Megan’s supposed profile has a subscription to the SPIKEYMAU5 ACCOUNT. It is known that under this nickname, Prince Harry registered on social networks to get to know Meghan Markle better. True, the profile indicates that the user’s name is Barry Sales, but this can be attributed to the cunning and good fantasy of Sussex. This account is decorated with military-themed photos and wallpapers. The main profile photo is a rocket, and as we know, Prince Harry served in the British army. By the way, IN the profile subscriptions you can see Chelsea Devi, who is the duke’s ex-girlfriend. So everyone and Sussex fans can explore their Soundcloud accounts, evaluate their musical taste and, of course, personal subscriptions.