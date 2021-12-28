Fauci recommended the introduction of mandatory vaccination of passengers on domestic flights

According to the expert, such a requirement will be an additional incentive to get vaccinated.

The chief American expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the country should consider introducing mandatory vaccination of passengers on domestic flights.

The chief scientific adviser to President Joe Biden on the fight against the pandemic, Fauci said that such a requirement could increase the level of vaccination in the country, as well as provide more reliable protection during flights.

“When vaccination becomes a requirement, it becomes an additional incentive for people to get vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC. –If you want to introduce such a requirement on domestic flights, then I think this issue needs to be seriously considered.”

The Biden administration has so far refused to introduce mandatory vaccination for domestic air travel.

Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have not yet submitted an official recommendation to the president on such a requirement.