Federal regulator requires sale of Instagram and WhatsApp

The White House expresses interest in reviving competition in this area.

A federal judge refused an attempt by Meta Platforms Corporation (formerly Facebook) to refuse to consider a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The Commission, within the framework of antitrust law, requires that the court require the corporation to sell the social network Instagram and the WhatsApp messenger.

The FTC lawsuit is one of the most serious attempts by the U.S. federal authorities against large technology companies.

White House press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the White House positively assessed the judge’s decision and that President Joe Biden had previously said that the United States needed more competition in this industry.

Meta Corporation stated that it is confident of its victory in court.