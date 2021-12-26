Figure of the day: the new “Spider-Man” has collected a record $ 1 billion

Wow! The worldwide collections of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” exceeded $ 1 billion. This is the first time during the pandemic that the film has shown such a large number of box office receipts, and an absolute record in 2021. This was reported by the publication Variety.

The premiere of the new “Spider-Man” took place on December 15. During this time, the film broke records not only for box office receipts, but also for good reviews. And for Sony, the action movie with Tom Holland has become the most successful picture at all.

Recall that on the eve it became known about the appearance of the fourth part about “Spider-Man.” Sony producer Amy Pascal and the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige said that work on the film has already begun.