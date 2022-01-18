Finland has invented a tester that detects coronavirus in seconds

The Finnish company Deep Sensing Algorithms has received a pan-European medical certificate for a tester that detects coronavirus from human exhaled air in 45 seconds, the organization said in a press release.

The device is similar in form and functionality to a breathalyzer.

“The Finnish medical equipment manufacturing company Deep Sensing Algorithms Ltd has completed the development of the world’s first ultrafast detection technology COVID-19. The DSA BreathPass invention, which gives results in less than a minute, now has a pan-European medical certificate and is available for delivery,” the report says.

It is noted that the device is easy to use – it is enough for a person to exhale into the device once and after 45 seconds the result will be obtained.

The device can be ready for the next analysis in two minutes.

According to the Finnish media, the device has already become interested both in Finland and abroad, for example, many airports around the world have shown interest in testing the device.