Finnish scientists have found a combination of drugs blocking coronavirus

The search for a cure for coronavirus is the primary task of scientists around the world today. Despite the fact that there are already a considerable number of drugs that are used in hospitals, such treatment does not bring the proper effect. That is why Finnish scientists have been searching for the perfect combination of drugs that can block the coronavirus.

Specialists from the University of Tampere started searching for ideal medicines. During their activity, they analyzed thousands of drugs, among which two ideally blocking coronavirus were identified. Finnish researchers attributed bafetinib and UCN-01, a similar drug to staurosporine, to such drugs, which block cell inflammation.

Finnish researchers are confident that their discovery will not only improve the treatment of coronavirus, but also help in overcoming other dangerous diseases. In addition, according to the authors of the work, the announced medications will be able to alleviate the symptoms of severe COVID-19.

However, when the miraculous combination will appear in medical institutions, Finnish scientists have not reported. Therefore, for the time being, the sick will have to be content with the methods already developed, and the healthy will have to try to protect themselves with anti-coronavirus vaccinations.