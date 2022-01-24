Firefighters have been successful in fighting a fire in California

The Colorado fire led to the evacuation of approximately 500 people and the closure of a major highway.

Firefighters have made progress in fighting a blaze burning near the mountainous area of Big Sur in California, because of which a major highway was blocked and people were evacuated.

The Colorado fire, which began on Friday evening, was 25 percent localized in the early hours of Sunday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

The area of the fire is now a little more than 4 square kilometers.

The fire, fanned by strong winds, forced the closure of a section of highway running along the Pacific coast of the United States

Authorities said the cause of the fire is still unclear.

“It was a fire that developed under the influence of wind,” Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said in a telephone interview on Sunday.

A little less than 200 people were thrown to fight the fire, she said. About 500 people were evacuated due to the fire.

Cal Fire reported that the department is not aware of the victims. Only one structure was damaged.

The active wildfire season has been observed in California for a long time, but in recent years it has become longer and more severe. At least in part, this is due to climate change.

As Juliette emphasized, wildfires in January are an extremely unusual phenomenon.