Five nuclear powers issued a statement

The leaders of the five nuclear powers (Russia, China, Great Britain, USA and France)issued a statement on the prevention of nuclear war and the inadmissibility of an arms race. The statement was published on the Kremlin’s website.

“We declare that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed. Since the use of nuclear weapons would have far-reaching consequences, we also confirm that nuclear weapons — as long as they continue to exist – should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war,” the document says.

The parties believe that it is necessary to fulfill the obligations of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, to prevent the unintended use of weapons.

“We are determined to conduct a constructive dialogue based on mutual respect and recognition of each other’s interests and concerns in the field of security,” the members of the nuclear club conclude.