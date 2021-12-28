Five people were killed in a shooting in Colorado

Two more wounded.

At least five people were killed as a result of several episodes of shooting in Denver and nearby Lakewood (Colorado). This is reported by the local branch of the Fox News channel with reference to the police.

According to the head of the Denver Police Department, Paul Pazen, three people were victims of shooting in different parts of the city, two more were injured. Also, as a result of the shooting, two people were killed in Lakewood, where earlier in the evening an unknown person wounded a policeman with a firearm.

According to preliminary data, all episodes of shooting are connected with one attacker who died in a collision with police in Lakewood and is included in the total number of those killed. “This person is responsible for this extremely brutal crime that happened tonight,” Pazen said.