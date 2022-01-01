Former American ambassadors urged the United States to set out a list of possible sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

In their opinion, the essence of these restrictions should be conveyed to Moscow now, “so that the Kremlin has a clear idea of the scale of the economic blow it will face.”

Former U.S. ambassadors and officials, as well as some experts, called on Washington to inform Moscow exactly what sanctions could be imposed on Russia in the event of its “invasion” of Ukraine.

“We believe that the United States should, in close consultation with its NATO allies and Ukraine, take immediate steps to influence the Kremlin’s calculations <…> before the Russian leadership makes a choice in favor of further military escalation,” reads a statement published on the website of the Washington Atlantic Council.

24 people signed this appeal, including former U.S. ambassadors to Russia Michael McFaul and Alexander Vershbow, former heads of the American diplomatic mission in Kiev John Herbst, Steven Pifer, William Taylor, as well as former special representative of the Department of State for Ukraine Kurt Volker, former commander-in-chief of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe retired General Philip Breedlove and American philosopher and political scientist Francis Fukuyama.

In their opinion, the U.S. administration, among other things, should continue to cooperate with the EU and other partners in order to “ensure agreement on the elements of a response to any Russian attack on Ukraine, regardless of the degree or form of escalation.” “Such a response will include a package of serious and painful sanctions [for the Russian economy], which will be applied immediately if Russia attacks Ukraine. Ideally, the main essence of these sanctions should be conveyed to Moscow now so that the Kremlin has a clear idea of the scale of the economic blow it will face. In particular, Washington should consult with Berlin and reach an agreement that Germany will prevent the launch of the “Nord Stream-2″ [gas pipeline] in the event of an attack by the Russian Federation [on Ukraine],” the text says.

Those who signed it also believe that “the most important thing that the West can do now is to increase the deterrent force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by providing [Kyiv] with military assistance and equipment in an accelerated mode.” Among other things, such assistance “may include additional Javelin anti-tank missiles,” as well as missiles for Stinger anti-aircraft systems. In addition, the authors of the appeal believe that “NATO must act now to begin to strengthen its military presence on the eastern flank.” “The West should also expand its political counteroffensive to discourage Moscow from taking the initiative when it tries to use the threat of force to intimidate Ukraine, Europe and the United States so that they will yield to its [Moscow’s] demands (regarding security guarantees), many of which are clearly unfounded and unacceptable,” the appeal states.

Its authors, however, are convinced that the United States and its allies at the same time “should continue to clearly declare their readiness for dialogue with the Russian Federation,” which would include issues of “concern to NATO and other parties regarding the Russian military and other aggressive actions.”