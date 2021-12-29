Former Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate Harry Reid has died

According to ABC channel, the cause of the politician’s death was pancreatic cancer, which he had been fighting for four years.

Former Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate Harry Reid, who held the post from 2005 to 2017, has died at the age of 82. This was reported by ABC TV channel with reference to the politician’s wife.

According to the TV channel, the cause of Reid’s death was pancreatic cancer, which the politician had been fighting for four years.

Reid was born in the city of Circle Light (Nevada) on December 2, 1939. In 1970, he won the gubernatorial election in Nevada, becoming the youngest lieutenant governor in the history of the state. He held this post until 1974. In 1982, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, and 4 years later he became a senator from Nevada. Since 1999, Reid has served as deputy leader of the Democrats in the Senate, and in 2005 was unanimously elected their leader. Reid remained in this position until 2017 before retiring from politics.