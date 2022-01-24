Former Reagan adviser Suzanne Massie received a Russian passport

According to Massie, it was important for her to get a new citizenship in order to continue working on her seventh book about Russia.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov handed over the passport of a Russian citizen to Suzanne Massie, a writer, adviser on the USSR to former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in the presidential administration building. This was reported by the authorized representative of Massie in Russia, Balthazar Schaldenbrand.

During the ceremony, Massie thanked the presidential aide, with whom she often communicated during his work as the Russian ambassador to the United States in 1998-2008. She also noted that Ushakov was “a successful and popular ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States.”

“It was important for me to obtain Russian citizenship in order to continue working on my seventh book about Russia,” the former adviser to the U.S. president added.

In May 2021, Massie said on the air of the NTV channel that it would be an honor for her to take Russian citizenship if the country’s president Vladimir Putin finds an opportunity to grant it to her. She recalled that she devoted many years of her life to the rapprochement of the peoples of Russia and the United States. On December 30, 2021, Putin signed a corresponding decree.

Suzanne Massie was born in 1931 in New York City. She is known as an American writer, the author of the bestseller “Land of the Firebird.” In the 1980s, she was an informal adviser to US President Ronald Reagan on the Soviet Union.