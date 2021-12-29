Fossilized lice found remnants of mummy DNA

Scraps of genetic material were preserved in a sticky substance that lice used to attach their eggs to the base of the mummy’s hair.

Researchers looked for remnants of DNA in the inner layers of the bones and teeth of ancient people. But they were able to establish that fragments of the genome can also be found in the sticky mass with which lice attach their eggs to the head of a person.

Human DNA can be stored inside a sticky mass that makes up clutches of parasite eggs in human hair. This discovery significantly expands access to samples of fossil genomes of ancient people, and also allows you to find out the natural conditions in which people lived thousands of years ago. Alejandra Perotti, Associate Professor at the University of Reading and one of the study authors.

The authors are researchers of three ancient Indian mummies near the Argentine city of San Juan. Scientists believe that these mummies were buried in a cave about two thousand years ago. These are representatives of the Ansylt culture. They have lived in one of the harshest highlands in South America for over two thousand years.

During the collection of samples, the researchers found clutches of parasite eggs in the hair of the mummies. This find led the authors to the idea that they could have preserved dead skin flakes with a large amount of DNA scraps.

We were surprised how many DNA fragments were in these structures. They were quite enough to understand who these people were, and also to find out what role their parasites could play in the spread of viral diseases. Mikkel Pedersen, study author, assistant professor at the University of Copenhagen

The authors have already deciphered the DNA of three ancient Indian mummies.