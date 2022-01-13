Found a way to restore human cartilage using electricity

Electric knee implants could be the solution for millions of arthritis sufferers: scientists have found a way to repair cartilage using a mild electrical current.

Arthritis is a common and painful disease caused by damage to the human joints. Cartilage pads usually soften these spots, but injury or age can wear them out. As the cartilage breaks down, bone starts to hit against bone, and everyday activities like walking can cause terrible pain.

Today, the best treatments for arthritis involve replacing damaged cartilage with a healthy donor piece. But if that healthy cartilage belonged to the patient himself, transplanting it could damage the place it was taken from, and if it came from a third party, the immune system would likely reject it.

Previously, to ease the pain of osteoarthritis, some researchers tried to enhance chemical growth factors to stimulate cartilage growth in the body on their own. Other attempts have relied on bioengineered scaffolds to give the body a template for fresh tissue. But according to University of Connecticut bioengineer Thanh Nguyen, none of these approaches work, even when combined.

“Overgrown cartilage does not behave like native cartilage. It breaks under normal loads on the joint,” the scientist said.

Nguyen’s lab has developed a tissue scaffold made from poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) nanofibers, a biodegradable polymer often used to suture surgical wounds. When squeezed, it produces a small flash of electrical current, demonstrating piezoelectricity.

“Piezoelectricity is a phenomenon that also exists in the human body. Bones, cartilage, collagen, DNA, and various proteins have a piezoelectric response,” said University lead author Dr. Yang Liu.

Regular movement of the joint, such as when a person walks, can cause the scaffold to generate a weak but constant electric field that encourages cells to “colonize” it and turn into cartilage. No external growth factors or stem cells (which are potentially toxic or may cause unwanted side effects) are required, and most importantly, the growing cartilage is mechanically strong.