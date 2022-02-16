French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that “the bulk of French citizens are in Kyiv.”

France, unlike the United States, does not plan to move its embassy from Kyiv, where the bulk of the French diaspora is located. This was announced on Wednesday by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, speaking at the Foreign Affairs commission of the Senate (upper house of Parliament).

“We did not make such a decision as the United States, which moved its embassy to Lviv,” the minister said. He noted that “the bulk of French citizens are in Kyiv.” “This is about a thousand people. We maintain constant contact with them,” the Foreign Minister assured. He also noted that “airline flights are still carried out to Ukraine.” “We also keep our recommendations for French citizens,” Le Drian said.

The French Foreign Minister also recalled the recommendation to the French to postpone trips to Ukraine due to the tense situation.

On Monday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the American embassy was being transferred from Kyiv to Lviv. Its numerical strength was significantly reduced in the previous days; secret documents were taken from the embassy to Washington. The Department of State earlier clarified that American citizens were advised not to travel to Ukraine.