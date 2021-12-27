Free shooter Control is available from the Epic Games Store

Not so long ago, the Epic Games Store was giving away a Control action game, but the distribution was launched again. If you didn’t manage to pick up the game last time, then you now have a great chance to do it now.

Recall that Control is a third-person shooter from the authors of Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and the first two Max Payne. In the role of Jesse Fayden, you will have to expel otherworldly forces from a secret agency in New York, along the way, looking for your missing brother.

The main character has supernatural powers, including telekinesis and levitation. One of the strengths of the game is spectacular battles, during which the environment is shattered into many parts. And to make it even prettier, you can roll up the ray tracing on top!

It should be noted that the base game is presented in EGS. Both story add-ons you will have to purchase either separately or as part of the season pass – all of which are now discounted.