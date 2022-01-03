French authorities banned packaging fruits and vegetables in plastic

France has banned the use of plastic for packaging fruits and vegetables. The list of products that cannot be sold in bags and packaging made of such material contains more than 30 items.

On January 1, 2022, a decree came into force in France, which prohibits the sale of vegetables and fruits in plastic packaging in supermarkets. Suppliers are given six months to use up their existing stock of plastic packaging. As noted by Agence France-Presse, this decision disappointed representatives of the packaging industry.

However, Laurent Grandin, head of the fruit and vegetable association Interfel, said the costs are “insurmountable” for smaller companies that will have to continue using plastic to export fruit. However, the major supermarket group Casino said it will now sell tomatoes in carton packaging and provide customers with paper or cellulose bags.

Arman Cheyne, director of industrial markets for packaging company DS Smith, has also noted the benefits of the new law, especially for cardboard manufacturers. “According to estimates, in Europe, out of 8 million tons of plastic that is produced per year for single-use packaging, 1.5 million tons can already be“ removed ”thanks to the new law,” he noted. “This is about 70 billion units of single-use plastic packaging and $ 7, 9 billion in profits for cardboard manufacturers. ”

President Emmanuel Macron described the law as “a real revolution.” Until recently, 30% of fruits and vegetables were packaged in plastic, according to the BBC. The authorities note that this is only one of the stages of the reform, according to it, by 2040, France will completely abandon single-use plastic.