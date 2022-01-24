French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died

BY Oleg Ceban
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died

He was 73 years old.

French fashion designer, photographer and founder of the Mugler fashion house Thierry Mugler has died at the age of 73. This is stated in a message posted on Monday on the designer’s Facebook page.

“We regret to announce the death of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23, 2022,” the text says.

As the representative of Mugler Jean-Baptiste Rougier told the France-Presse news agency, the fashion designer’s death came from natural causes.

According to the Paris magazine Gala, in 1973 Thierry created his first collection of women’s clothing, which was based on a combination of classics and modernity. The Frenchman gained worldwide fame in the 1980s. In 1992, he established his own perfume brand. Mugler left the post of creative director of his fashion house in 2002, but continued to sew clothes and arrange shows.

