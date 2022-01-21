From January 22, the U.S. authorities will require all foreigners entering the country to be fully vaccinated

BY Ivan Maltsev
The rule does not apply to persons with a residence permit.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will require all foreign citizens crossing the border to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those who enter the country out of necessity and not for tourism purposes. The corresponding statement was distributed by the press service of the department.

“Starting on January 22, 2022, the DHS will require non-U.S. citizens who wish to enter the United States through land border checkpoints and ferry terminals at the borders with Mexico and Canada to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide appropriate evidence,” the press release says.

According to the statement, the restrictions will apply to all non-U.S. citizens, regardless of the reason for entering the country, including those whose travel is necessary. The rule does not apply to persons with a residence permit. The new requirement is aimed at reducing the burden on the country’s healthcare sector, as well as facilitating cross-border trade and travel.

In November, the AP news agency reported on the intention of the U.S. authorities to extend the requirement to provide a vaccination certificate from January 22 to foreigners crossing the country’s land border out of necessity, and not for tourism purposes. According to the AP, this category includes citizens of foreign states who are forced to cross the border for official reasons, such as truckers, representatives of foreign states and their authorities to combat various emergency situations.

