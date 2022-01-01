From January 4, 2022, all smartphones with BlackBerry OS will be removed from support

BY Alexandr Ivanov
Starting next week, the BlackBerry company will officially end support for the proprietary operating system BlackBerry OS.

BlackBerry wanted to end support for the software back in 2019, but the platform has been around for several years longer. At the same time, smartphones based on the Android operating system will continue to work as usual.

The deactivation will affect some of the company’s services, including BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, BlackBerry World, BlackBerry Protect, BlackBerry Messenger and BlackBerry Blend. However, the manufacturer does not exclude that in some regions smartphone owners will not be able to send / receive calls and text messages.

You may also experience problems with your internet connection. Moreover, both in mobile networks and via Wi-Fi. End of support is slated for January 4, 2022.

