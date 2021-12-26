Gaming smartphone Lenovo Legion Y90 will be presented on January 1

Usually, in the first days of January, everyone rests after the celebration, but the beginning of 2022 will be more rich in novelties and events than ever. We already know that Realme, Vivo and Xiaomi are planning presentations on the 4th, 5th and 6th respectively, and now Lenovo has announced the event on the first day of the year.

What will they show?

So, the company decided on January 1 to present its new gaming smartphone Lenovo Legion Y90, which we wrote about only yesterday. Whether the Legion Y9000P laptop and the first Legion Y700 gaming tablet, which we also heard about, will be shown on this day is not yet clear.

Judging by the promotional teasers, the Lenovo Legion Y90 will receive a 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports HDR content. The new product is also credited with the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The highlight of the model will be a twin-engine air cooling system. One company employee shared a screenshot on Weibo, stating that the Legion Y90 will continue to play games at 120fps and remain relatively cool even after 20-30 minutes of play.