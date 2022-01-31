Georgia will buy a new batch of Javelin anti-tank systems from the United States for $30 million

The Georgian government plans to buy weapons in a simplified manner by direct transfer from the budget.

The Georgian government has decided to purchase a new batch of Javelin anti-tank complexes from the United States in the amount of $30 million. This was reported on Monday in the press service of the Government of Georgia following a cabinet meeting.

“In order to strengthen the defense capability of the Georgian Defense Forces and improve anti-tank capabilities, the government is working on purchasing an additional batch of portable Javelin anti-tank missile systems. As you know, in 2021, the U.S. Department of State made a decision on the possible sale of Javelin systems to Georgia for $ 30 million,” the report says.

The Georgian government plans to buy weapons in a simplified manner by direct transfer from the budget, the press service added.

For the first time in 2017, the U.S. Department of Sate approved the sale to Georgia of 410 missiles for Javelin anti-tank missile systems and 72 command-and-launch units, including two command-and-launch units for $75 million. Deliveries began in January 2018 and ended in 2019.

The countries have been cooperating since 1992 in the fields of politics, economy, trade, and since the late 1990s – in the field of defense and security. In January 2009, a Charter of strategic partnership between the two countries was drawn up in Washington, providing for cooperation in the fields of security, defense, trade, economy, culture and the humanitarian field. In 2016, a memorandum on deepening partnership in the field of defense and security was signed in Tbilisi.