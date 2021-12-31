Georgia will use the National Guard to assist hospitals

On Tuesday, the state recorded the maximum daily incidence of COVID-19.

Georgia authorities plan to send National Guard troops to hospitals and testing centers for COVID-19 after a daily record of morbidity was recorded in the state.

Governor Brian Kemp announced that it is planned to deploy 2,500 military personnel, 196 of whom will take up duties on January 3.

About 100 of them will be sent to hospitals, and 96 will help the Georgia Department of Health in testing points.

According to Kemp, in the coming days, the Department of Health is distributing tasks to the rest of the military, analyzing which facilities most need help.

On Tuesday, 13,670 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Georgia, which is the maximum daily indicator.

The previous record of 10,165 cases was recorded on January 8.