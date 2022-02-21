German scientists have created a battery the size of a grain of salt

A group of scientists from the German Chemnitz Technical University has created the smallest battery – its size is not comparable to a grain of salt, according to the university’s website.

A battery smaller than 1 square millimeter across will be used to power tiny submillimeter computers and chips. The minimum energy density of a mini-battery is 100 microwatt-hours per square centimeter.

The battery is created on the principle of the so-called “Swiss roll.” Thin layers of polymer, metal and dielectric materials are applied to the surface of the stretched plate. When they begin to peel off from each other due to mechanical action, a voltage drop occurs. According to the same principle, Tesla produces batteries for its electric vehicles.

This technique fully complies with the established technologies for the production of microchips, which will allow the production of mini-batteries with high performance.

The device from German scientists can power the world’s smallest computer chips for about 10 hours. Mini-batteries can also power devices in the human body: devices for monitoring recovery after operations, monitoring vital organs, and others.