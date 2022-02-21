German scientists have created a battery the size of a grain of salt

BY Alexandr Ivanov
29 Views
German scientists have created a battery the size of a grain of salt

A group of scientists from the German Chemnitz Technical University has created the smallest battery – its size is not comparable to a grain of salt, according to the university’s website.

A battery smaller than 1 square millimeter across will be used to power tiny submillimeter computers and chips. The minimum energy density of a mini-battery is 100 microwatt-hours per square centimeter.

The battery is created on the principle of the so-called “Swiss roll.” Thin layers of polymer, metal and dielectric materials are applied to the surface of the stretched plate. When they begin to peel off from each other due to mechanical action, a voltage drop occurs. According to the same principle, Tesla produces batteries for its electric vehicles.

This technique fully complies with the established technologies for the production of microchips, which will allow the production of mini-batteries with high performance.

The device from German scientists can power the world’s smallest computer chips for about 10 hours. Mini-batteries can also power devices in the human body: devices for monitoring recovery after operations, monitoring vital organs, and others.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send