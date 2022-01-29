Germany assessed the chances of finding a replacement for Russian gas

Germany will not be able to quickly find a replacement for gas, coal and oil from Russia in the event of a supply stoppage, Welt reports, citing data from the Federal Institute of Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR).

“It is impossible to find a replacement for energy raw materials in such a volume in a short time. It is extremely difficult and even impossible to quickly and completely replace the market share that Russia accounts for in coal, gas and oil,” said Martin Pine, an expert at BGR.

According to the institute, Russia accounted for 34% of oil imports, more than 50% of gas imports, and 45% of coal imports. Expert Hubertus Bard from the Institute of German Economics in Cologne also expressed the opinion that the possibilities for replacing gas with other energy sources are limited, it is almost impossible to quickly find an alternative to it in industry and for heating.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported, citing a senior American official, that the United States had held talks with major gas suppliers in North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and within the States about readiness to “temporarily increase” gas production for Europe.

Earlier, a senior representative of the U.S. administration told reporters that the U.S. is looking for alternative sources of natural gas for Europe in case of termination of Russian transit through Ukraine and considers interruptions in exports via other routes a less likely scenario. He expressed confidence that the United States can meet the needs of Europe through alternative sources during the remainder of winter and spring.

The Kremlin stated that Russia has always flawlessly fulfilled its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Europe, and has never given reason to doubt its reliability.