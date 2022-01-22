The German Defense Minister once again confirmed that Berlin refuses to supply weapons to Kyiv amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Germany will send a military field hospital to Ukraine, whose authorities express concerns about a possible Russian invasion. This was announced on Saturday by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, once again rejecting Kyiv’s calls for the supply of weapons, the Agence France-Presse reports.

Berlin has already delivered a batch of respirators to Ukraine, and seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen are currently being treated in Bundeswehr hospitals, the minister said in an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“In February [Ukraine] will receive a full military field hospital, including the necessary training, with co-financing from Germany in the amount of 5.3 million euros (6.0 million U.S. dollars),” Lambrecht said. – We are on the side of Kiev. We must do everything to de-escalate the situation.”

“Currently, arms supplies are useless — this is the consensus in the government,” she added.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine, denying invasion plans, but demanding security guarantees for itself, including a permanent ban on Ukraine joining NATO.

Echoing the Western allies, Lambrecht said that Moscow’s demand regarding decisions on which states can be accepted into NATO is unacceptable.

“Russia does not have the right to veto the decision on membership in NATO. Every sovereign nation that shares our values can apply to join the bloc. But behind this “red line” there is a willingness of the West to talk to Russia and take into account its interests,” she said.

Answering a question about the situation in Mali, another theater of military operations with the participation of Russia, Lambrecht said that Moscow would not achieve its goals by sending its mercenaries to the countries of West Africa.

Mali is the epicenter of a jihadist insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and spread to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso three years later.

Germany has deployed about a thousand troops to Mali as part of the United Nations MINUSMA mission.

The West believes that several hundred Russian mercenaries from Wagner’s group were transferred to the center and north of Mali.

“Moscow will not be able to get from the West… retreats wherever they don’t want to see us, sending mercenaries,” Lambrecht said. “We will not give in; we will not make it easier for the Russians.”

Wagner’s group has caused controversy due to its participation in military conflicts in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, as well as in eastern Ukraine.

Russian authorities deny any ties to the Wagner group, but the unit is linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to President Vladimir Putin.

In her remarks, Lambrecht supported German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who, as reported by Reuters, said that Germany would not criticize other countries for their willingness to supply weapons to Ukraine.

“I don’t think such supplies can disrupt the military balance [in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine],” Baerbock said in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. – “The most powerful weapon for NATO allies, EU member states and the G7 is to make it clear to [Russia] that every new aggression will be answered with huge consequences.”