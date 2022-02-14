Ghost village discovered in Spain

The ghost village was exposed at the bottom of an almost dry reservoir on the Spanish-Portuguese border. It’s all the fault of the drought. Now the gray ruins are being explored by tourists.

“People should understand that they are visiting an area that has been under water most of the time. It has been under water since 1992. The buildings are badly destroyed,” Maria del Carmen Yanez, Mayor of Conсello de Lobios, said.

Now the reservoir is only 15% full. At the video is the familiar landscape that was before the drought. Now the bridge supports are fully visible.

The village of Aceredo was flooded in 1992 to create the Alto Lindoso reservoir.

Visitors walk through the gray streets of the village, looking at partially destroyed roofs, fragments of doors and even a rusty pipe from which water is still flowing.

Local authorities believe that the reservoir was emptied not only because of the drought, but also because of the excessive water consumption of the Portuguese hydroelectric power station.

However, at the beginning of the month, the Portuguese government ordered to almost completely stop using water from six reservoirs, including Alto Lindoso. Not only for electricity generation, but also irrigation.

Studies show that the reservoirs of Spain as a whole are filled by 44%. In the previous decade, the occupancy rate exceeded 60%.

Meteorologists say that the drought may intensify in the near future.