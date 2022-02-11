Gigi Hadid shared a rare photo of her daughter

BY Oleg Ceban
In September 2020, Gigi Hadid became a mother for the first time. She gave birth to a daughter, whom she named Khai. Like many stars, the model tries to hide her personal life from prying eyes, so she practically does not publish photos with a child. However, the day before she made an exception.

The star posted a rare photo of her daughter on Instagram. In the picture, baby Khai poses in a denim suit: plaid trousers and a denim jacket with her name embroidered on it. We are sure that the girl will be as stylish as her mother.

