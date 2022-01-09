Global dementia cases will triple by 2050, scientists warn

The number of dementia cases worldwide will almost triple to 153 million in 2050, according to a new study, although some experts criticize these “apocalyptic predictions.”

The Global Burden of Disease study, published in The Lancet Public Health, predicts an increase in dementia cases in all 200 countries studied.

“Our study offers improved projections of dementia globally as well as country-specific, giving policymakers and public health experts insight into the driving forces behind this growth,” said Emma Nichols, lead author of an article at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME ) at the University of Washington.

Dementia is now the seventh leading cause of death worldwide and one of the leading causes of disability among older people, according to researchers.

While the study found that the smallest growth is projected in Western Europe, scientists expect a 74% increase in dementia cases there, from nearly 8 million in 2019 to nearly 14 million in 2050.

The Middle East and eastern sub-Saharan Africa are expected to be the hardest hit, with dementia cases estimated to rise by 350%, largely driven by population growth.

Globally, dementia affects women more than men.

“In 2019, there were more women with dementia than men with dementia, and this trend is expected to continue in 2050,” the study said.

“It’s not just that women tend to live longer. It has been suggested that Alzheimer’s may spread differently in the brains of women than men – and several genetic risk factors appear to be associated with gender-specific risk of the disease, ”said study co-author Jamie Steinmetz of IHME.

The study looked at four risk factors for dementia – smoking, obesity, high blood sugar, and low education. The scientists stressed that improving global access to education should reduce the prevalence of dementia by more than 6 million cases worldwide by 2050.

However, this will be counteracted by the expected trends of obesity, high blood sugar and smoking, which will lead to an additional 7 million cases of dementia.

“We need to focus more on preventing and managing risk factors before they lead to dementia. Even modest progress in preventing dementia or slowing its progression will pay great dividends, ”said Nichols.

She added that “this means expanding locally appropriate, low-cost programs that support healthier diets, more exercise, smoking cessation and better access to education.”

However, the study was met with some criticism. Doctors Mikael Schwarzinger and Carole Dufuy of Bordeaux University Hospital in France accused the study of “oversimplifying the underlying mechanisms that cause dementia.”

“They make apocalyptic predictions that don’t take into account the recommended lifestyle changes throughout life,” Schwarzinger and Dufuy said in a joint commentary on the study.