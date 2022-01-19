Global version of Xiaomi 12 on Snapdragon 8 Gen1 failed in Geekbench

Following the OPPO Find X5 Pro in Geekbench, another Snapdragon 8 Gen1 smartphone passed the performance test. It turned out to be the global version of Xiaomi 12.

The flagship debuted in China almost a month ago. There, its cost ranged from $580 to $690, depending on the configuration. The date of the announcement of the global version of Xiaomi 12 has not yet been specified.

In Geekbench 5, the smartphone, frankly, failed. But it is not worth getting upset ahead of time. Most likely, the flagship prototype passed the performance test, which is why the result is not the highest in both modes.

Xiaomi 12 scored 711 points in Single-Core and 2834 points in Multi-Core. From the already mentioned OPPO Find X5 Pro, the hero of the note lagged behind by about 41% and 32%, respectively. The benchmark tested the base version with 8 GB of RAM.