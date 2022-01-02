Google pauses December Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update due to connectivity issues

Last month, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones began receiving the December software update, which started to have connectivity issues.

After the update, users started complaining about random interruptions and disconnections of calls. Google has acknowledged the problem and said it has already suspended distribution of the software update.

What’s more, the post says that the Pixel team has identified an issue and is working to fix it. True, the new update, which will fix the errors, is promised to be released only by the end of January. It will also include functions that were originally planned for December.

Also Google has offered a fix for customers who have already received the December fix and are struggling with network issues. But it’s pretty radical – users will have to go back to the previous version of the software using the Android Flash Tool and perform a factory reset. This will result in the loss of any data that has not been backed up.