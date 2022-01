It was supposed to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Music Awards ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles, has been postponed indefinitely due to the spread of coronavirus.

This is stated in a press release published on the website of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

“Given the uncertainty associated with the spread of the Omicron strain, holding the ceremony on January 31 is fraught with great risks,” the message reads.