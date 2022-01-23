Grand Theft Auto 5 launched on the original Game Boy

BY Oleg Ceban
Sebastian Stax is a programmer and good old tinkerer whose blog here Oughta Be is brimming with technical interests from LED cubes to an automated watering system for his lawn. Now, Stax has upped the ante on nostalgia, first by creating the WiFi Game Boy cartridge, and now by managing to run Grand Theft Auto 5 and Doom on classic Nintendo hardware.

“A few weeks ago, I created a Game Boy cartridge with built-in Wi-Fi,” writes Staacks. “Now I’ve taught him how to stream videos and play games – in full resolution. At 20 fps. On an unmodified original Game Boy.”

Sebastian has a technical description of how he did it and a simpler video explanation where you can see how the game works on the hardware. Obviously, it looks exactly like what it is: on such a small and low-contrast display, you can hardly see anything, but the fact that this is all happening on a 1989 console makes you wonder every now and then. In other words, absolute magic.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

