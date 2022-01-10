Graphene could replace a rare metal used to make screens

Graphene could replace the rare element indium, which is used for sensor devices.

Indium is one of the rarest metals on Earth, but it is a key component in electronic devices. The authors of the new work showed how it is possible to replace indium with graphene and not lose its properties.

Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) thin films are highly conductive and transparent to light, so they can be used for a variety of display technologies including LCDs, OLEDs, e-ink and touchscreens, as well as LED lighting, glass coatings, and solar cells.

The problem is that indium is not quite a common element. It is more common than gold and silver, but is rarely found in the earth’s crust in elemental form: it has to be extracted as a by-product from the ore.

Therefore, researchers are looking for more common alternatives for indium. Scientists have previously investigated whether it can be replaced with carbon nanotubes, copper nanowires, or glassy polymers.

The authors of the new work decided to use graphene for this purpose. The material consists of a sheet of carbon only one atom thick and has useful electronic and optical properties and is also very common.

The researchers deposited a layer of graphene on a transparent substrate using a technique called organometallic chemical vapor deposition. Graphene is doped with nitric acid to increase conductivity, then it is processed with lasers to make it an anode. According to the authors, the resulting graphene-based OLED device works the same way as those made from indium tin oxide.