Grimes got a new tattoo under her breasts in the hope of getting an alien body

Singer Grimes showed an “alien” white tattoo on her chest.

Canadian singer Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) showed a new tattoo that she made in the hope of reaching the body of an alien. Her Instagram stories, which are currently deleted, drew attention to Page Six.

The 33-year-old singer applied a white pattern – abstract lines bend under her breasts and rise to the middle of her chest. “A long slow path to an unearthly body completely covered with white pigment,” she captioned her post.

Grimes began covering her skin with “alien” tattoos in April 2021, making “alien scars” all over her back. The ornament depicted on the celebrity’s body was developed by artist Nusi Quero and tattoo artist Tweakt. According to them, they drew a sketch of the image on an iPad, and then turned it into a three-dimensional geometric figure, adding various lines and shapes in the form of mathematical formulas.

Singer Grimes had been in a romantic relationship with the head of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, since 2018. In May 2020, the couple had a son, whom they named X Æ A-XII. This is the sixth child of a businessman and the firstborn of a performer. Last fall, Musk and Grimes broke up after three years of living together.