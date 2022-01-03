Halle Berry has denied rumors about her marriage

BY Oleg Ceban
Halle Berry has denied rumors about her marriage

Halle Berry recently posted a post on Instagram that provoked rumors about her engagement. The star shared a series of photos where she and her lover Van Hunt pose kissing against a panoramic window overlooking the ocean. “It’s official,” the actress wrote under the pictures.

To be honest, we’ve already been happy for Holly. However, she has now posted a post in which she stated that it was just a joke.

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated,” the actress said.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

