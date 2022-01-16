Halo closes its online servers on Xbox 360

Microsoft and 343 Industries have officially ended online support for all original Halo games on the Xbox 360 and players can no longer connect.

343 Industries has confirmed that online services for legacy Halo games on the Xbox 360 have been suspended. The developer previously announced that Xbox 360 Halo games would go offline in December 2021, but later delayed the shutdown until January 13, 2022. The list includes: Halo: Reach, Halo 4, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo Wars and Spartan Assault

The Halo series has been one of the most popular multiplayer games for the Xbox 360. The game’s online community has remained active for years after the projects were launched. The multitude of online modes and special content in each game kept players coming back for more. The ideas behind Halo had a huge impact on the multiplayer shooter market. Many great mechanics were implemented in the exemplary Halo 3, which is still the most popular game in The Master Chief Collection.