Harris: The United States will not be an example of democracy if it does not reform the electoral law

According to the U.S. Vice President, people all over the world are watching the United States because they “have shown themselves as a model of <…> the ability of democracy to coexist with economic strength and power.”

The United States will cease to be an example of a democratic model for the whole world if it fails to reform the right to vote in its own country. This opinion was expressed by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview with CBS, shown on Sunday.

In her opinion, people all over the world are watching the United States because they “have shown themselves to be a model of <…> the ability of democracy to coexist with economic strength and power.” However, Harris warned that if Congress does not pass a bill aimed at reforming the country’s electoral law, then such a position of the United States may be at risk. “We are a role model, you can see it, strive for it and reject autocracies and autocratic leadership,” the vice president believes. “Now we can erase ourselves from the world map as a role model if we allow people to destroy one of the most important pillars of democracy, which is free and fair elections.”

She acknowledged that this problem is not the main concern of many Americans, but stressed that it should be so. “Given the daily routine that people face, this may not seem like such an urgent and urgent matter, although in fact it should become one,” Harris added.

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden repeatedly criticized Republican senators who blocked this initiative several times. In June, October and November, they prevented the consideration of a bill developed by Democrats on the reform of certain provisions of the American electoral system. The initiative, among other things, provides for the expansion of opportunities for voter registration, postal voting and early voting. The House of Representatives approved its version of the bill in March.